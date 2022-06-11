Both the heat and humidity will climb Sunday which creates more storm energy in our area. The timing and intensity of those storms will be tough to forecast, so let's discuss why it's so complicated and what you can expect.
There are a few things that could reduce or eliminate our storm threat Sunday.
- Cap: Think about a pot of boiling water. If you put a lid on that pot, the steam will build up under the lid but will stay confined. If enough energy builds up under that lid, it could push the lid off the pot and all that energy shoots up. Storms work the same way on days with a "capping inversion." The cap is the lid on the pot. Generally it will keep storms from getting very strong. However, with enough energy, storms can grow strong enough to break through that cap.
- Diversion: There are a couple forecast models suggesting two different MCS (mesoscale convective systems) will cut right around our area. That's what you will see in the images below. In the best case scenario, they stay outside our communities. Worst-case scenario, one of those MCS moves right through our area.
- Less heat/humidity: If our temperatures don't climb as high as we are expecting or the dew point stays where it is now, there won't be as much instability in our area. That would mean the storms don't grow as strong as they otherwise could.
Threats: If storms develop (which is an *if* not a *when*) they could bring damaging wind gusts and hail, in addition to the normal heavy rain and thunder and lightning inside a thunderstorm. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but that threat is very low. We have lots of storm energy, but not the right directional wind energy to make tornadoes a bigger concern.
Timing: The storms that move through in the middle of the afternoon will have the biggest "up" potential - the chance to get the strongest. There could also be a round of storms in the morning and another one later in the evening, but we don't have quite as much instability to work with at those times of day. At this point it looks like our northern communities are most likely to see the strong storms.
