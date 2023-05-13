Saturday's storms focused mainly on our northern and eastern communities where they brought heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail, and thunder and lightning. What we saw from storms Saturday will directly affect our storm chances, Sunday so here's an update on what to expect:
The storms Saturday night will linger past sunset, so overnight we could still see some of these stronger storms. The threat of severe weather is low; those storms shouldn't be stronger than what we saw during the afternoon, but they could bring the same threats.
Early Sunday morning a few storms - with heavy rain, gusty wind, thunder/lightning, and potentially some small hail - look like they will fire up in our area, but these should be widely scattered. That means only a couple storms in our whole area, so many more "empty" spots on the map than places covered by storms.
Through the middle of the day, we get a break again, like what we saw Saturday. Then storms fire up through the afternoon. The good news is it looks like those storms will fire up outside our area. That will depend on exactly how far south the overnight (between Saturday and Sunday) storms make it, but at this point, most of Mother's Day afternoon could be dry in our area.
A few showers and storms will try to pop up later Sunday night, but the threat of organized severe storms is lower than what it looked like a couple days ago. Those showers hang around Monday morning before tapering off through the afternoon.
