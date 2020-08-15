After the heavy rain we saw at the end of the week, we are officially ahead of where we were at this time last year in terms of rainfall. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has measured just over 37 inches of rain so far this year; last year at this time the airport had recorded 36.29". We are nearly eight inches ahead of the average for this point in the year, so we are hoping for a few dry days in a row.
That will come later in the week, but first we need to get through the double whammy of cold fronts that start our week. The first front will pass through our area Sunday and the second will come Monday, but they will have different effects on our area.
As that first cold front comes through Sunday, it will bring a few showers and storms to our area. There is not a lot of moisture in this system, so not everyone will get rain Sunday. You can see a broken line forming just west of our area Sunday morning which will then pass from west to east during the day.
While not everyone will see this rain, the chance exists for our whole area. It's impossible to say exactly where each of these tiny cells will drop rain, so everyone should be prepared. If you get a storm Sunday, you will see a quick downpour of rain and the wind will pick up.
Here's the good news: as stated earlier, there isn't much moisture with this front. That means there won't be tons of rain. Yes downpours are likely in these storms, but the downpour won't last long because there isn't as much precipitable water (water available to fall as rain) in our atmosphere.
The second cold front on Monday will drop temperatures and humidity a bit and take us into a (mostly) dry end to the work week.