Saturday ended up being dry for a good amount of us, but some of us ended up seeing some stronger storms with gusty winds and even hail as well.
Today, we can expect much of the same, except we're going to increase the number of storms we see today. Our atmosphere is already juiced up in terms of low level moisture with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s and storms today will use that. However, there are still a few things in question.
One of those in question is timing. Hi-Resolution model data has been flipping back and forth on what time is most likely for storms to move through our area. The latest has early afternoon heading into mid-afternoon being the best bet, as our temperatures start to rise a little more.
However, in order for these storms to continue to form in numbers heading into the early and middle part of the afternoon, they need fuel, otherwise known as storm energy, or instability.
That is our second factor in question is, how much storm energy can we build up today with the amount of cloud cover we have. If we were to build up say, this much instability...
...then we would see storms continuing to form more numerous where that instability is available. This is another reason as to why timing is more difficult with this set-up.
Be prepared for storms, not necessarily all day, but coming in rounds throughout the day and into the afternoon as the cold front helping to usher these storms in approaches our area.
Severe Potential?
Much like yesterday, a few of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe at times. Again, the real severity of these storms will depend a lot on how much storm energy is available at the time that some of these form. If we are able to build up 1500-2500 J/kg of CAPE, then we would see a few more stronger storms compared to if we didn't reach that threshold.
Another factor we look at for severity of storms is wind energy. Today, we do have some wind energy in the lower levels, but they remain fairly marginal around 20-25mph of wind shear at the 800mb level (around 1-1.5mi above our head) this afternoon. We typically would need around 40mph for a better chance at organized severe weather.
Still, with a little bit of wind energy and the possibility of having more storm energy through the day today, some of these storms will be able to sustain some strong updrafts within them. What does this mean? It means rain could come down very heavy at times, hail could come along with a few of the stronger storms, and strong gusty winds at times are possible. Due to this possibility, the SPC is leaning on the side of caution and has put out a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather just to our West, where more of those stronger storms are likely.
Rain totals much like yesterday will be very scattered across the board in numbers. Some of us today won't get too much rain at all, while some could and will get over 1" or more of rain. It's not a 100% chance of rain for everyone today, but will be widely scattered heading through the rest of the day and if you were to get a storm over you, those would be the main impacts.