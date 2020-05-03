We are starting off this Sunday on a nice note! However, that will not last all day. In fact, due to ample sunshine this morning - temperatures and instability are increasing. This means the severe threat has increased a touch as well.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Slight Risk" for severe weather for the southern portion of our viewing area in Kentucky. This is mainly south of the parkways. A slight risk is defined by SPC as an area of organized severe storms, which is not widespread in coverage with varying levels of intensity.
The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, frequent lightning, large hail, and localized heavy rain.
Out to the west, in Missouri, there is an ongoing MCS (and a severe thunderstorm watch issued) that is quickly moving toward our area. Additionally, a cold front will be moving southeast across the Ohio River Valley today. These will cause scattered to numerous showers to develop in the afternoon and evening. There will be plenty of dry time today, but it also is a day to be weather aware.
I start to introduce low chances for showers and storms during the late morning. However, the greatest chance for showers and storms is in the afternoon to evening (about 3 - 9 pm). Showers will start off isolated, become scattered and eventually numerous showers and storms are likely. It appears most activity will be end by 10 pm. Notice below that not everyone will be seeing showers and storms at the same time. Clouds will decrease overnight with decreasing winds and temperatures. Patchy fog is possible by tomorrow morning with temperatures about 20 degrees cooler than this morning.
Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage of storms.
Hannah Strong and I will be watching the radar all afternoon and evening and will post updates as needed. If and when storms become severe - we will let you know in a variety of ways including the WDRB Weather App and social media. The tornado threat is low today, but we will cut into programming if necessary as well.