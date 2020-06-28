SET UP:
We are starting off this Sunday with more showers and storms and an active forecast as an upper level low moves across the region. That combined with a stationary front positioned just to our north and tropical air in place with warm temperatures and dew points in the 70s. This is all bringing rounds of showers and storms throughout today and into Monday. The most widespread rain has been south of I-64, while north of the river has had more dry time this morning with lighter rain.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH / HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL
A Flash flood watch is in effect through Monday morning as multiple waves of heavy rain move through the area. This includes our communities along and south of I-64, where the heaviest rain has/will fall. 1-3'' of rain is expected in the watch area, but localized higher amounts of 5'' will be possible through Monday morning. In fact, there is an area of heavy rain currently moving into Central KY that will persist into the early afternoon. As this band of storms moves through our southern communities the rainfall intensity is increasing and producing flash flooding at this time (9:30 am). Note the maroon watch box that represents flash flood warning for Hardin and Hart Counties along with all of Grayson County and the southern portion of Breckinridge. Thiis warning is in effect until 2 pm. Additional warnings may be issued throughout the morning. I am posting updates to social media and our weather app.
SEVERE POTENTIAL:
The Storm Prediction Center has removed the "slight risk" for severe weather from almost all of the WDRB viewing area. It remains in our southernmost communities. The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rain.
TIMING:
Storms will be most widespread this morning (especially along and south of I-64), but additional scattered storms are possible during the rest of the day. I will note that coverage will be much less than this morning - so you will have more dry time between these hit or miss storms. Later this evening and tonight, models suggest there will be a narrow band of heavy rain that develops. While the exact location is uncertain, there is a potential for several inches of rain by tomorrow morning over the area that it sets up. Hannah and I will be monitoring the radar and storms all day long and will be posting updates as needed. Be sure to join Hannah this evening on WDRB News at 10 pm.