As a cold front rolls through our area Sunday, it brings a chance for thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain from this, but those who do should catch a good downpour.
A cluster of storms will pass west of us early Sunday morning. A few of these might impact our northern and western counties, but that cluster looks like it will break apart as it gets close to us.
The better chance for our area to see storms will be when the cold front gets closer by the afternoon. The air ahead of the front is soupy - very warm and humid. We are expecting storms to pop up in that warm, humid air mass during the afternoon before the cold front actually passes.
Then when the cold front does move through later in the evening, more storms may be possible along the front, especially in places that didn't see storms earlier.
The rain should move east and wrap up early Monday morning. On the other side of this cold front the air is cooler and drier, so humidity should drop pretty quickly through the day Monday, eliminating any additional rain chances for the next several days.
Again, not everyone will see rain Sunday. Those of you who do see a good storm can expect around half an inch of rain to fall quickly.