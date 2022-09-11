Some of us saw mostly light showers across the area yesterday, but today we bring in more heavier showers and storms to the area and uptick the amount of them as well.
A cold front will be approaching our area today and as it does approach us, showers and storms will grow in number. There is plenty of moisture in the air available today with dewpoints in the upper 60s and that will lead to more heavier showers and storms today compared to yesterday.
The morning will see a few showers and downpours move across the area, but not a crazy amount across the board at least for now.
By the time we head into the early afternoon, more storms begin to move in as temperatures slowly warm to near 80 for the afternoon high. Notice today is not an all-day constant rainfall day, but instead a day where we see rounds of storms through the day.
The best chance for rain will be moving into the middle and late portions of the afternoon as the actual cold front comes across the area. This will lead to more heavy downpours and possibly some areas with some gusty winds.
By Monday morning most of the showers have moved on out and clouds will decrease with much lower humidity by the afternoon.
In terms of rainfall today, totals will be very sporadically placed around. With the scattered nature of these storms, some of us could get upwards of an inch of rain if you get caught under one of the heavier downpours, while others will get less.