Eyyyy!! Would you look at that! There are breaks in the clouds allowing for some sunshine this morning! Does this last for a long time?!
Sadly, no. I think most of this week will feature more clouds than sun with clouds returning during this afternoon and evening. The clouds will lock in moisture for the next few days to come. This means isolated light showers on and off. Also, temperatures will be fairly seasonable - in the 40s.
Additionally, there is a system to our southwest and it will bring the return of showers in our southern communities. Some have already seen some light mixed showers and could see a few more through the day.
This is particularly true for locations in Kentucky and south of the parkways, but I think very light spotty showers could make it a bit farther north (toward I-64).
All of this precip is expected to be light. Rainfall totals are less than a tenth of an inch.
Note below that some sprinkles/flurries will linger into Monday and Tuesday as well!