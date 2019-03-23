It was a chilly start to the morning! Lows were in the low 30s to low 20s.
It was also very clear overnight. There is still not a cloud in sight!
It will stay that way for most of the day. In the late afternoon/early evening, we will begin to see clouds increase.
Our next system is out to the west and will bring our next chance for rain. For today, the only thing that will change is the cloud cover. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and that will keep our temperatures *slightly* warmer overnight.
Tomorrow, we will start off cloudy and a bit warmer. Showers will not arrive until the afternoon. These showers look to be isolated. That means that not many will see the rain at first.
Rain becomes more likely with time tomorrow. Meaning there is a greater chance by Sunday night, overnight and into Monday morning. There is also a little bit of instability, so there could also be some thunderstorms during this time.
The Monday morning commute could be a rainy one and a slow go. This is something to keep in mind as you look ahead to the coming work week!
Most of us will likely see about 0.5'' (half an inch) of rain. However, there could be some locally higher amounts, too.