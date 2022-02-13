Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most exciting days of the year as many of us gather with family and friends to eat and watch the big game. Normally, we're not actually at that big game, and with the location of the Super Bowl changing every year, there have been a lot of different types of weather that have occurred during the game. So let's have some fun and look at the weather extremes that has happened during the big game.
Hottest Super Bowl (New Record This Year?)
As you saw in our blog that Hannah wrote yesterday, this year's Super Bowl has the chance to be the warmest in history. If the temperature in LA today gets above 84, then the record will be broken!
High temperatures in the L.A. area are forecast to be 80º-90º, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Sunday.
The current record before today is:
84º in 1973 is the record. That was the kickoff temperature in L.A. and was also the high temperature that day. (Technically the high is listed as 82º, but the kickoff temperature is listed as 84º.) Miami beat Washington 14-7.
Will the record be broken today? We'll have to see!
Coldest Super Bowl Ever
With this record, the official coldest Super Bowl technically wasn't played outdoors, but instead inside of a dome. So, technically, the coldest super bowl was:
- Super Bowl LII in 2018! The game was held in Minneapolis, MN with the official high being only 9 degrees just after midnight. However, by game-time, the temperature was a bone-chilling 2 degrees and an awful wind chill of -14! As mentioned and lucky enough for players and fans, the game was held indoors.
- For outdoors, the coldest game was back in 1972 in New Orleans, LA of all places when the high temperature only hit 43 for the high when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3.
Courtesy: USA Today Sports
Wettest Super Bowl Ever
The wettest Super Bowl ever might be remembered by some fans around Kentuckiana.
- The reason is because this happened in 2007 when the Indianapolis Colts won the title. Almost an inch of rain fell on Super Bowl Sunday in Miami combined with wind gusts up to 20mph. Because of this, the game was a mess as well, resulting in 8 total turnovers. February is usually Florida's dry season, but obviously that wasn't the case on this day in 2007.
Courtesy: (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Windiest Super Bowl
A Kicker's worst nightmare...strong winds. Plus, during the Super Bowl? Yikes.
- Super Bowl XIV back in 1980 was one of many Super Bowl games where wind gusts ranged between 20-25mph. Other Super Bowls that had windy conditions were in 1984, 1989, 2007, and 2016.