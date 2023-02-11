Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most exciting days of the year as many of us gather with family and friends to eat and watch the big game. Normally, we're not actually at that big game, and with the location of the Super Bowl changing every year, there have been a lot of different types of weather that have occurred during the game. So let's have some fun and look at the weather extremes that has happened during the big game.
Hottest Super Bowl
Coldest Super Bowl Ever
With this record, the official coldest Super Bowl technically wasn't played outdoors, but instead inside of a dome. So, technically, the coldest super bowl was:
- Super Bowl LII in 2018! The game was held in Minneapolis, MN with the official high being only 9º just after midnight. However, by game-time, the temperature was a bone-chilling 2 degrees and an awful wind chill of -14! As mentioned and lucky enough for players and fans, the game was held indoors.
- For outdoors, the coldest game was back in 1972 in New Orleans, LA of all places when the high temperature only hit 43º when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3.
Wettest Super Bowl Ever
The wettest Super Bowl ever might be remembered by some fans around Kentuckiana because it happened in 2007 when the Indianapolis Colts won the title. Almost an inch of rain fell on Super Bowl Sunday in Miami combined with wind gusts up to 20mph. Because of this the game was a mess, resulting in 8 total turnovers. February is usually Florida's dry season, but obviously that wasn't the case on this day in 2007.
Windiest Super Bowl
A Kicker's worst nightmare...strong winds. Plus, during the Super Bowl? Yikes. Super Bowl XIV back in 1980 was one of many Super Bowl games where wind gusts ranged between 20-25mph. Other Super Bowls that had windy conditions were in 1984, 1989, 2007, and 2016.
It's also worth mentioning there have only been three years when snow was measured on the day of the big game, but none of those games were played outdoors.
This year in Glendale, Arizona, the forecast looks pretty mild. Temperatures will start and end in the mid-40s with a high reaching the mid-70s. The day looks sunny and breezy, but the game is being played indoors so none of that matters once the tailgating ends.