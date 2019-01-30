Sustained Cold Brings More Snow Chances
We have seen the worst of the cold come and go, but temperatures stay below freezing for a couple more days. That means any moisture that falls - and it won't take much - will fall as snow.
Let's use Tuesday night's snow for reference. On average snow has a 10:1 ratio. That means for every one inch of water falling we actually get 10 inches of snow. This is part of the reason forecasting snow amounts is more tricky than rain amounts, but that's a longer discussion for a different day. We received 0.05" of liquid Tuesday night which fell as 2.3" of snow. That's roughly a 46:1 ratio. The larger that ratio, the drier the snow - or said another way, it takes less moisture to make more snow. With temperatures staying as cold as they are tonight, similar ratios are expected with snowfall tonight.
Models are pretty consistently showing up to 0.02" of liquid tonight around the Kentucky parkways. That doesn't sound like much, but when you plug those into the snow ratios we've seen recently, that is roughly 0.92" of snow maximum. Areas around and south of the Kentucky parkways could see around 1" of snow, but farther north will be lucky to get a dusting. The snow chance south begins after dark and lasts roughly through midnight.
Before we get above freezing Friday afternoon, we could see more wintry weather. Another low pressure system comes through Friday bringing moisture and (eventually) warmer air. This will likely start as a wintry mix that will switch over to rain. Some of that precipitation will freeze on sidewalks, untreated roads, etc. because those surfaces will be so cold. Remember ground/pavement temperatures respond more slowly than air temperatures - as air temperatures drop below freezing, it takes longer for the road temperatures to drop below freezing. The same thing happens as we warm. The air temperature will climb above freezing, but ground temperatures will be a few hours behind. Even as rain falls from the sky, some of that water will freeze on contact with roads/sidewalks because the ground is still so cold.
As that system draws closer, we will provide you more updates on timing of that switch and how much ice is possible.