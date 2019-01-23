Switching to Snow Tonight
After an all-day rain, temperatures drop tonight. A cold front passed through this afternoon (which is also what brought the earlier rain), and now it's allowing colder air into our area. A switch to sleet or snow should arrive in Louisville around 10 PM.
This is NOT, repeat - NOT, like what happened over the weekend. Temperatures are not falling as far as fast tonight as the front that passed through over the weekend. This will not produce a "flash freeze" though some water could freeze. A "flash freeze" happens when the air temperature rapidly drops below 25º causing immediate freezing. That will not happen everywhere tonight though many spots will simply freeze as the temperature gradually (not as rapidly) falls.
The moisture from the front is moving out as the cold arrives, so this will not be a long-lived snow event. A quick coating of snow will be possible, but accumulations will be minimal (less than 1" for most).