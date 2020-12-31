WINTER:
This was a warm and wet winter, with very little snowfall but plenty of rain. Last Christmas saw temperatures soar well into the 60s...followed by readings in the 70s on the 11th of January. Flooding developed in February for the third year in a row.
SPRING:
March started off spring with warm temperatures and several rounds of storms. However, colder weather prevailed for much of April and May, resulting in a slow spring severe weather season overall. There was only one severe weather event in all of April in southern Indiana and central Kentucky, and just a few minor events in May. There were only two small tornadoes during the spring season. Temperature-wise, three out of April's four weeks were colder than normal and in May temperatures dropped into the 20s on the 9th.
SUMMER:
The summer started off very wet, then around Independence Day the tap shut off and we entered a dry period through much of August. The drying conditions also led to much warmer temperatures in the second half of the summer compared to the first half.
FALL:
Fall weather was quiet in 2020 in keeping with the theme for the rest of the year. There was almost no severe weather and the only snowfall was on the last day of the season. Probably the most significant event of this fall was the mini heat wave November 8-10 when many locations recorded highs in the 80s each day. Meteorological winter began on December 1st.
MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS:
- January: A cold front swept through the region on the morning of the 11th accompanied by a squall line that produced 70 mph winds in a few spots.
- February: Heavy rain fell from the 10th to the 12th with 1 to 3 inch amounts common, especially across southern Kentucky. Flooding developed on many rivers, including the Ohio.
- March: One of the few months with active and severe weather events. The month started off with a bang as a series of strong storms moved into the lower Ohio River Valley and Tennessee Valley late on the evening of March 2 into the early morning hours of of the third. Along with large hail, and some flash flooding. Much stronger tornadoes ravaged middle Tennessee, including an EF-3 in Nashville and an EF-4 near Cookeville. The most widespread severe weather event of the month took place from the evening of the 28th into the early morning of the 29th. Thunderstorms caused wind damage across the area, but things were worse to our west where EF-2 tornadoes struck Henderson, KY, and Newburgh, IN.
- April: On the 8-9th, the only severe weather of the month occurred with large hail, gusty winds, and a small tornado in Nelson County.
- May: A cold start to the month with scattered severe weather on six days of the month. This severe weather resulted mostly in isolated tree damage. There was one report of severe hail during the month when 1" hailstones were seen in Scott County, Kentucky.
- June: The month started off very cool, but the second half was marked by several severe weather events. Most of that was in the form of wind damage and a few reports of large hail.
- July: We started to warm up! The hottest temperature was 96° at Louisville Muhammad Ali on the 19th and 20th. Severe weather was mostly restricted to sporadic wind damage reports during the first half of the month.
- August: Hot and generally dry weather for this month. Severe weather was sparse, though there was one widespread outbreak of storms on the 20th. Moderate drought set in by mid-month, but it was short-lived, thanks to all-day soaking rain during the end of the month. We hit 90 degrees 19 times in August with a few day in the upper 90s.
- September: A quiet and average month. A strong storm rolled through at the beginning of the month and part of the area received over three inches of rain. In Jeffersontown, KY, a culvert failed causing the road above it to wash out, leaving a chasm several feet across. Additionally, a La Nina Advisory was issued for this upcoming winter.
- October: A quiet and nice fall month. We experienced our first frost on the morning of the 16th. We also felt impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta at the end of the month. That coupled with a strong upper low produced widespread rain that drenched the Ohio Valley, with 48-hour rainfall amounts in southern Indiana and north central Kentucky in the 2 to 4 inch range. Fortunately the ground was dry before the rains hit and there was very little flooding.
- November: Though the month was marked by yo-yo temperatures! It started off with a cool snap, but then temperatures turned very warm the next week! 80s were recorded on three consecutive days from the 8th to the 10th. Only once before had Louisville experienced three consecutive 80° days in November (in 2003). After the mini heat wave, temperatures hovered around normal for the remainder of the month.
- December: This month was marked by roller coaster temperatures! It started off seasonable, but warmed considerably and we experienced several days with high temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures crashed just in time for Christmas and we even saw 0.5'' of snow!
In a very wild year, the lack of noteworthy of extreme weather was a nice change of pace and probably the most noteworthy thing about 2020 weather.
The lack of severe weather in the spring was largely due to the dominance of cool air flowing out of Canada. Twenty days in April were colder than normal for Louisville. The coldest air of the month hit on the 15th-16th taking the mercury well down into the 20s in many locations. Young leaves on deciduous trees were damaged, and damage to winter wheat, alfalfa, and fruit crops was reported.