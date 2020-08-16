It is a warm and humid start to your Sunday - but that is all about to change thanks to two cold fronts!
Cold front #1: This will move through this afternoon and bring a line of scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see these storms. This cold front will also drop our humidity by later tonight! It will be mostly clear and a bit cooler tonight as well.
Cold front #2: This is a moisture deprived cold front. I think the rain chance is lower than today and will be very isolated. This front will knock our air temperatures down even more!
TIMING OF STORMS:
Storms will be firing off this afternoon to early evening - roughly from noon to 7 pm. Not everyone is expected to see storms because this looks to be a broken line of storms. Our SE communities have the best chance for rain and our NW communities have the lowest chance because the front may have already passed by the time storms develop ahead and along of the front. The severe threat is low, but storms could still produce brief downpours, gusty winds and lightning.
LESS HUMID:
As the first cold front rolls through today, dew points will drop. I think you will notice the change by this evening! It will be very comfortable outside for a few days this week with dew points in the low 60s to upper 50s! Love to see it.
TASTE OF FALL:
It will still be warm on Monday, although less humid. Temps will fall by Tuesday into the low 80s. That is still warm, but about 5 - 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year! It will feel more like mid-September than mid-August. Most of this week will be rather pleasant with only isolated rain chances.