The northern part of our area received some snow this morning! Most of the accumulation was on grass and elevated surfaces with the ground remaining just wet. Showers and flurries will linger into tonight. Now on to the weekend!
Photo by: Gina Nicole Estes in Salem, IN
Tomorrow there will still be clouds, with a few spotty light showers and chilly temperatures. Notice the improvements we make on Sunday though! Back into the 50s we go!
The clouds look to decrease Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This will allow for mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy and temps will be warming into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon.
Temperatures continue to climb into the 60s by the work week! In fact, these numbers might be a touch conservative. We could be pushing 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday! However, showers will be returning late Monday and into Tuesday as well.
You can see that the warm up is fairly brief...a strong cold front will sweep through next week, bringing the return of rain as well as colder temperatures. Marc and Rick will have details about how much temperatures fall on WDRB News this evening.