Brr!! It has been chilly today with lingering light showers for the afternoon and evening. Today felt more like the fall than the last day of April!
For perspective, by the end of April, our average high temperature is in the low 70s and the average low temperature is in the low 50s. Therefore, today was actually closer to the typical low temperature for April 30th!
If you are ready for warmer temperatures - you only have to wait a few days! Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer on Friday and they jump another ten degrees by the weekend! Highs around 80 look likely for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop a few degrees on Monday, following a cold front on Sunday that will bring the return on shower and storms.
Does the warmth linger?
As we look farther into next week, (the next 6-10 days) it does appear that the cooler temperatures we felt in April will remain a theme in our forecast for the beginning of May. The Climate Prediction Center has notable signal in the 6-10 day outlook for *COLDER* than normal temps. From May 5-9th, there is a roughly 60-70% chance for below normal temps. Let's keep in mind that average temps for the beginning of May is in the low to mid 70s for highs. Therefore, any temperature below that is considered below normal. This forecast is also the bulk average, so there will likely be warmer days, but overall it will be cooler than what is typical for May.
Agreeing with this idea, using Cooperative Institute for Precipitation Systems or CIPS and its extended analog guidance, there is high confidence that the next week (6-8 days out) will be cooler than normal. It is shows an 84% (!!) chance of below normal temps.
And we better get used to the colder weather! CPC shows cooler temperatures will continue toward mid month (8-14 days). In fact, from May 7-13. there is a high probability (60-70%) of chilly temperatures lingering!
CIPS extended analog guidance continues to agree with CPC for days 12-14, there is a 72% chance for continued cooler than normal temperatures.
If you are hoping for warmer weather, you will likely be disappointed more often than not over the next 2 weeks. Of course, we will be keeping a pulse on the exact numbers and conditions daily! Be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News for the latest information.