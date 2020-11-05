Today featured more clouds, but it was still above average in the temperature department. For perspective, average high temperatures for early November are in the low 60s (63 degrees in Louisville to be exact).
We will be WAY above average for the next several days. In fact, temperatures are expected to climb even higher over the weekend and into early next. We could see mid 70s to even upper 70s! This would be 10-15 degrees above normal. Our morning lows will be in the 40s for Friday and Saturday morning and then slowly increase as well into the mid 50s and even low 60s Sunday-Tuesday.
This would also put some records in jeopardy. Sunday's record is 77 degrees set back in 1999, Monday's record is also 77 degrees and set back in 1975 and Tuesday's record is 78 degrees set back in 2006. The forecast could change, but those are the records that could be tied or broken as high temperatures continue to climb in the mid to upper 70s.
Temperatures are then expected to fall back to near normal (low 60s) by the end of next week as rain returns to the viewing area.
However, it is worth noting the Climate Prediction Center shows a decent signal for warmer than normal temperatures in the 6-10 day outlook as well as the 8-14 day outlook. So while we may briefly cool down to near normal temperatures, warmer than normal temperatures could remain a theme in our forecast during a decent portion of November.