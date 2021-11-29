Temperatures over the holiday weekend were pretty chilly and they are today as well as most of the area warms up into the upper 40s across the area. For reference, our average high this time of year is around 52 degrees.
High pressure just to our South is keeping us dry and mostly clear today, but that warm front off to the West will be moving through the area over the coming days and will help aid in increasing our temperatures.
50s will soon be on the way for the next two days as cloud cover does increase, but wind coming from the West still helps rise temperatures to just a tad above average heading through Tuesday and Wednesday.
60s In December?
Typically, we would associated December with cold temperatures and perhaps maybe even snow, but this is for sure not going to be the case for the first few days into the month. Here's a look at some model data showing potential high temperatures in the mid 60s for Thursday and Friday.
Now, keep in mind our average high for December 2nd, (Thursday), is around 51. We have a forecasted high as of today for 66 on Thursday...
That means climatologically, it will technically feel more like the end of October and before Halloween than the first week of December.
As we look further into the future and further into the first week of December, it does look like above-average temperatures could continue further, as the 6-10 day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows as such.
However, contrary to that, CIPPS Extended Analog data has our temperatures from December 4th through the 7th as likely to see below average temperatures. (note the 78% at the top left)
Forecast uncertainty will continue to be the main factor moving ahead further into December.