Temperatures in our area so far during the month of May have been well below-average. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is averaging almost 5 degrees (4.8 to be exact) below normal so far through the month of May. Our average high temperature this month is only 71.1 degrees so far. However, temperatures over the next week and thereafter are going to climb well above-average.
We're seeing temperatures today topple over our average high for this time of year into the upper 70s. A low pressure system just off to our West is bringing the chance for some scattered showers and storms over the next couple of days, but the high pressure just off to our East, along with capping, weak flow, and weak instability are keeping our rain chances to a minimum.
By the time we get to tomorrow morning, a long term period of upper-level ridging begins over the Southeast United States. This ridging is going to help limit the chance for convective thunderstorms throughout our Tuesday.
The real start of the warmth begins heading into Thursday as a strong High Pressure builds over the Southeast and moves toward the West. This will allow our area to remain dry through the end of the week and heading into the weekend, as well allow for warmer air to filter in out of the South.
As of today, temperatures are forecasted to climb into the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon, then potentially reaching the upper 80s by the end of the work week and heading into the weekend. This is the European model's forecasted highs by the time we get to Sunday afternoon, showing some areas potentially hitting 90 degrees for the first time this year. If we do end up hitting 90 degrees later this week for the first time in 2021, it would likely occur at the Louisville International Airport or at Bowman Field and other suburban areas.
Speaking of first 90 degree weather days, let's take a look at past history in Louisville and when the first day of each year was when we hit 90 degrees for the high temperature. Over the past 10 years, the first 90 degree high temperature day for the year in Louisville has fallen between April 10th, (which is the earliest Louisville had seen a high temperature of 90 in a given year since 1946), and June 16th. Last year in 2020, our first high temperature of 90 for the year occurred on May 23rd. If we were to hit 90 degrees later on this week, this would align up just right with the last decade in Louisville and potentially to the exact date the first 90 degree temperature occurred last year. If you remember way back in 1982, Louisville didn't hit a high of 90 degrees until July 4th, making it the latest date Louisville saw a high of 90 for the first time since 1946.
Regardless of exact temperature and whether we do end up hitting 90 degrees at some point over the next week, we know with high confidence that our area will be well above average. The latest 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has our area at a 80-90% probability of seeing temperatures above average over the next week and a half.
We are now starting to transition between Spring and Summer as we approach late May and into early June. In fact, we are only 34 days away from the official astronomical first day of Summer on the night of June 20th! Soon pool and lake weather will be in store for all of us.