The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Saturday. There is also a FREEZE warning in effect for Jackson, Jennings and Carroll Counties from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday.
TEMPERATURES...Low temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s for most, with some upper 20s possible in deeper valleys and sheltered rural locations, leading to favorable conditions for areas of frost. Expect low to mid 30s by Saturday morning for the frost advisory. Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected in our northern communities where the freeze warning has been issued.
IMPACTS...Frost could have impacts on agricultural and horticultural interests. Vegetation sensitive to frost may be damaged or killed if left uncovered. Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
EVEN COLDER NIGHTS AHEAD...There is the potential for a hard freeze Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures fall into the low 30s and mid 20s. We will keep you posted if/when a freeze warning is issued across the area.