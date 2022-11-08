Get ready! For those of you who have been saying "it's November it shouldn't be this warm outside"...well...this one's on you!
While the next few days look really nice with temperatures in the 70s and a good amount of sunshine, there are some big time changes on the way heading into this weekend.
There will be multiple factors impacting our weather on Friday and into Saturday of this week. First, what will still be Tropical Storm Nicole will be making landfall and is projected to turn Northeast and could bring us some light showers on Friday, especially for our communities East of I-65.
The bigger story and the most impactful however is that monster cold front that comes in and moves Nicole off to the East. This front has arctic air behind it and will be ushering in this arctic air into our area by Saturday morning.
Temperatures will likely get stuck in the low to mid 40s heading into the weekend because of this arctic front. Not only that, but we have the potential to see our first Hard Freeze of the season, which is when temperatures drop below 28 degrees for our overnight lows.
Not to mention the fact that it could be a bit breezy as well for part of the weekend, meaning that our wind chill could make it feel even colder for a couple of days.
The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day temperature outlook backs this up as well, pretty much confirming below average temperatures not only for our area, but for much of the entire US.