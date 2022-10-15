Another day, another dry afternoon with very Fall-like temperatures in the low 70s for today. Don't get me wrong, it's nice, but we could really use the rain considering Louisville has seen 0.01" of rain all October long so far.
We're not expect rain this week either, but there is still big changes on the way over the next few days, just in terms of temperatures.
Another front moves through our area on Sunday, but there isn't going to be much rain associated with it for most of our area. Our Southern Kentucky counties have the best chance of seeing rainfall from this front, while the rest of us will see increased cloud cover.
The big weather story though isn't the small chance of rain in Kentucky, but instead the temperatures that follow the front.
By Monday, temperatures are going to struggle, and likely won't, get out of the 50s. Now, with highs in the 50s and continued colder air coming down from Canada, the overnight lows will be very cold in most areas.
Tuesday morning widespread temperatures will be near and below freezing with continued highs in the 50s.
By Wednesday, rural areas could be even colder with temps starting off in the mid to upper 20s! Louisville will still likely see the first freeze of the year, which would likely end growing season as well. On the brighter side, that would eliminate pollen too.