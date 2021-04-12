Temperatures climbed more Monday than what the clouds and rain allowed on Sunday, but there was still a crisp feeling in the air. As the flow pattern in the upper levels dips a bit, it will allow some cooler air from up north to spread down to us here in the Ohio Valley.
But it's not a one-day-only offer. The map below from the Climate Prediction Center shows a high probability that we will see colder than normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. That does not mean we will see freezing temperatures every day; it just means temperatures will be below average.
This time of year our average high temperatures are in the upper 60s, approaching 70. This week we are looking at high temperatures only climbing to the middle and lower 60s. That's not a huge difference; winter isn't coming back or anything crazy like that, but that's exactly what the CPC map is trying to tell you.
Our low temperatures will also be dropping below normal by the end of this week. Normal for this time of year is around the middle 40s, but some of you may see one or two mornings in the 30s. Again, not a massive temperature swing but enough of a change that you will notice.