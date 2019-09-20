Torrential rains from Tropical Storm Imelda swamped parts of southeast Texas, bringing record-setting rainfall totals and damaging flash floods to Houston and Beaumont. The slow-moving system—which moved just 3 miles (5 kilometers) per hour at times—pulled in heat and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to fuel extreme rainfall over land.
The animation above depicts satellite-based measurements of rainfall from 2:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on September 17 to 2:30 a.m. on September 20, 2019. The brightest areas reflect the highest rainfall amounts, with some places receiving as much as 30 inches (750 millimeters) or more during this period (the top of our scale). The measurements are a product of the Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) mission, which is a partnership between NASA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and five national and international partners.
I came across this video of a semi truck that drove into high water this week and couldn't help but shake my head. The National Weather Service was begging people to stay off the roads yet this still happened. Please don't underestimate the power of water.
OMG! This truck driver intentionally drove into the high water at 59N and the beltway. He got stuck. All of us on 59 got worried. I tried calling 911. But it’s backed up. #khou11 @SallyKHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Bjbs6prw97— Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) September 19, 2019
The rainfall totals are regional, remotely-sensed estimates. Each pixel shows 0.1 degrees of the globe (about 7 miles at the equator), and the data are averaged across each pixel. Individual ground-based measurements within a pixel can be significantly higher or lower than the average.
Forecasters had called for some locations to receive as much as 45 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, some stations east of Houston were nearly there already. As the storm was winding down on September 20, the gauge at North Fork Taylors Bayou measured 43.39 inches of rain. Here's a summary of the preliminary storm totals...
...Selected preliminary Storm Total Rainfall in inches from 700 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 through 1000 AM CDT Fri Sep 20... ...TEXAS... NORTH FORK TAYLORS BAYOU 43.39 MAYHAW BAYOU @ BRUSH ISLAND ROAD 42.76 GREEN POND GULLY 40.98 PEVITO BAYOU @ LABELLE ROAD 39.41 LAWHON DETENTION @ DITCH 400 38.11 HAMSHIRE 4 NNE 33.58 BEAUMONT 3.3 SW 30.16 EAST FORK SAN JACINTO 29.68 PEACH CREEK @ SPLENDORA 25.80 PINE ISLAND BAYOU 25.25 SAN BERNARD NWR 23.58 ROMAN FOREST 1.9 ENE 21.01 BEAUMONT/PORT ARTHUR RGNL ARPT 20.85 TRINITY RIVER AT LIBERTY 20.72 DAYTON 19.99 HUMBLE 19.90 CLEVELAND 18.38 GALVESTON ARPT 16.02 HOUSTON INTERCONTINENTAL ARPT 11.68 HOUSTON HOBBY ARPT 10.99
Data for the map comes from the Integrated Multi-Satellite Retrievals for GPM (IMERG), a product of the GPM science team. IMERG compiles precipitation estimates from passive microwave and infrared sensors on several satellites, as well as monthly surface precipitation gauge data, to provide precipitation estimates between 60 degrees North and South latitude.
The storm is reminiscent of Hurricane Harvey, which dumped massive amounts of rain over the same area in 2017. However, Imelda’s rainfall totals are not quite as high, and the area affected is not as large as it was for Harvey