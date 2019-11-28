Thanksgiving can be such a weird day weather-wise. Temperatures on the holiday have ranged from 73º to 8º; those are the warmest high temperature and coldest low temperature recorded in 1896 and 1930 respectively.
Precipitation can also be interesting. We have seen rain, snow, and everything in between. The snowiest Thanksgiving was in 1938 when 1.2" of new snow fell. Many of you probably remember 2010 when 2.19" of rain fell, making that the wettest Thanksgiving on record!
This year we are expecting high temperatures in the middle 40s with a mix of clouds and sun through the day. The average high temperature on this date is 52º, so we will be slightly cooler than normal this year.