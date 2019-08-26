We all want to know what to expect in the winter: will it be extra snowy, colder than normal, abnormally mild or dry? But buyer beware. Not everything on social media, or print, is going to help you.
Flip back and forth between the images below - notice anything?
The map is exactly the same. The colors and divisions haven't changed from the 2018-2019 outlook to the 2019-2020 outlook...hmmmm....that seems suspicious...in fact 2017 used the same colors and same divisions! With the same map three years in a row, it's hard to imagine they ran out of time to update it. Especially since the winter outlook is issued in August...
Brad Panovich - Chief Meteorologist at WCNC in Charlotte, North Carolina - issued a similarly helpful outlook for the winter, which he says might even be more realistic.
Since we have entered the silly season of useless & unscientific winter forecasts. I thought I'd show you something more useful....well at lease more realistic. 😂 😂 #winterforecast #facts #truth pic.twitter.com/herh0mEkkc— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 27, 2019
All in good fun - but be aware of what outlooks are and (more importantly) aren't telling you. We usually issue our WDRB Winter Outlook in early November.