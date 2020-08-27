At 1 am CDT, Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron as a category 4 storm at 1 am CDT. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb. It has been reported that two people have died from the storm due to falling trees. By 11 am Thursday morning, the storm had weakened considerably, but was still a hurricane. Laura will continue to weaken throughout the day. It is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon and a tropical depression by tonight. However, the storm will still produce heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds. Below are images and videos from social media that show a fraction of the damage left in Laura's wake across Louisiana and Texas. 

Laura will continue to weaken throughout the today and tomorrow. It is currently moving north, but will make a turn toward the NE this evening and overnight. The remnants of hurricane Laura are expected to move right over the Ohio River Valley late Friday and into Saturday morning. It will move quickly over our region, but it is expected to bring an area of heavy rain, gusty winds and even strong to severe storms. This is especially true in our Kentucky communities. Be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening the latest track and updated rainfall totals and impacts. 