At 1 am CDT, Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron as a category 4 storm at 1 am CDT. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb. It has been reported that two people have died from the storm due to falling trees. By 11 am Thursday morning, the storm had weakened considerably, but was still a hurricane. Laura will continue to weaken throughout the day. It is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon and a tropical depression by tonight. However, the storm will still produce heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds. Below are images and videos from social media that show a fraction of the damage left in Laura's wake across Louisiana and Texas.
Golden Corral. #LakeCharles #Laura pic.twitter.com/dvxnryU3zn— pretty bih who cares (@brerobinsonnn) August 27, 2020
Listen to this wind in Alexandria.....peak gust so far from #Laura of 86 MPH, illustrating the power of a landfalling Cat. 4 #hurricane even 125 miles inland. Here in Rapides Parish 93% of customers have lost power and 460k customers so far statewide. #HurricanLaura pic.twitter.com/e95Twqf3gN— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) August 27, 2020
Daybreak in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. This is from FB feed showing Lake Charles. pic.twitter.com/MoHtDWeEva— Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) August 27, 2020
Here's a look at a home in Lake Charles. Look at the house leaning one way after the winds last night. @JessicaDobsonWX @jamiearnoldWMBF @wmbfnews #Laura Photo: KPLC pic.twitter.com/bJ18ioUtsq— Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) August 27, 2020
Massive convoy of over 100 EMS and rescue vehicles headed toward Louisiana on I-10 West. Video via Jason Harris with Live Storms Media. #LAwx #Laura pic.twitter.com/wYxcHMHSYJ— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) August 27, 2020
#HurricaneLaura has made landfall near Cameron, LA with max winds of 150 mph - the strongest #hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana since the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 (also 150 mph max winds). pic.twitter.com/QeiHwigs74— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 27, 2020
- First light is revealing the incredible damage #HurricaneLaura did here in #LakeCharles #Louisiana over night... #Laura #CapitolOneTower pic.twitter.com/WSlP0MIZ0K— WeatherGoingWILD (@WeatherGoinWILD) August 27, 2020
Photos are coming in like crazy to our sister station, KPLC. Here's additional damage of the destruction from #Laura in Lake Charles. Unreal. @wmbfnews @jamiearnoldWMBF @JessicaDobsonWX pic.twitter.com/q6IYDGTIAU— Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) August 27, 2020
Before and After pics of the Doppler radar at NWS Lake Charles post Hurricane Laura.They took a direct hit!#HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/bi3iThDUgQ— Lindsey Slater (@LindseySlaterTV) August 27, 2020
JUST IN: New video shows the third floor devastation of a Motel 6 in Lake Charles, #Louisiana. #HurricaneLaura #Laura We're tracking the tropics LIVE this morning: https://t.co/uxh5s1UZxB pic.twitter.com/8HaVqn32Ic— Kelly Anne Beile (@KellyAnneTV) August 27, 2020
Large fire near oil refineries - Lake Charles @hurricanetrack pic.twitter.com/yk6QkpUjqf— GregNordstrom (@GregNordstrom) August 27, 2020
Laura will continue to weaken throughout the today and tomorrow. It is currently moving north, but will make a turn toward the NE this evening and overnight. The remnants of hurricane Laura are expected to move right over the Ohio River Valley late Friday and into Saturday morning. It will move quickly over our region, but it is expected to bring an area of heavy rain, gusty winds and even strong to severe storms. This is especially true in our Kentucky communities. Be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening the latest track and updated rainfall totals and impacts.