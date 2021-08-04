The past few days for our area have been pretty nice with low dewpoints, meaning low humidity, and lower than average temperatures. However, that isn't something that we often see in August here in the Ohio Valley, so you know that the heat has to make a return, and it will.
Forecasted highs heading into the weekend and the first half of next week are back in the low to mid 90s once again with increased humidity and that means increased heat index values as well.
With that being said, not only is heat dangerous for you, but it is also dangerous for your dog and other pets that are outside often.
Dog Days Of Summer?
Many of us have heard this term before, but where did it come from exactly?
According to NOAA, "The “dog days of summer” is a phrase used to describe the hot and humid days of summer. It can be traced back thousands of years to the days of the Roman Empire. It refers to the dates from July 03 through August 11, which is 20 days prior and 20 days after the star Sirius rises and falls in conjunction with the sun. Sirius was knows as the “Dog Star”, because it is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major (Large Dog)."
Asphalt Temperatures
Sometimes when our dogs are outside or we are taking them for a walk, we don't think much about them walking on asphalt because we are wearing shoes and don't feel how hot the asphalt actually is when the air temperatures are high.
In fact, when our air temperature hits 77 degrees, which we may not really perceive as hot and in fact many of us would argue that it is a comfortable temperature, the asphalt can climb to a temperature of 125 degrees! This is the temperature that can burn human skin, and it can be dangerous for dogs’ unprotected paws.
Now, obviously during the summer temperatures climb well above 77, so that means that the asphalt during the summer climbs well above 125. Here's a comparison on how hot asphalt gets when summer heat arrives.
Courtesy: Climate Central
According to Climate Central, the ebst way to tell if the asphalt is too hot for your pet's paws is to place the back of your hand on the pavement. If it’s too hot to hold it there for more than 7 seconds, find somewhere grassy or shaded to walk your dog. Or change your walk time to early morning or late in the evening when the temperature is cooler and the sun is lower in the sky.
Summer Heat Average Increasing
Climate Central analyzed summer temperature trends since 1970 and discovered that for 246 U.S. cities, 94% (232) have seen an increase in days that were 77°F or above. What about for Louisville?
Courtesy: Climate Central
Louisville alone has seen an increase of 21 days (3 weeks!) of temperatures at or above 77 degrees since 1970.
For summer temperatures as a whole, Louisville has seen an average increase of over 3 degrees since 1970.
Courtesy: Climate Central
Climate change is part to blame in this yes, and that goes along with Louisville's urban heat island problem, something that has increased dramatically for our city over the past 3 decades and we still remain as one of the fastest growing urban heat islands in the country.
Courtesy: Climate Central
That being said during the Summer especially, closer to downtown probably isn't the best place to walk your dog. If you are walking your dog closer to the city during the summer, then it should be on grass or later in the evening when the asphalt can't hurt their paws.
Courtesy: Climate Central
More Dog Safety
Having your dog perform physical activity for a longer period of time outside during these hot temperatures can increase the risk of a heat stroke in pets, not only by just leaving your pets in a hot car. A study of veterinary records of dogs in the U.K. found that exercise triggered nearly three-quarters (74.2%) of all heat-related illnesses, compared to 5% that were due to being confined in a vehicle.
Larger dog breeds are more susceptible to heat strokes as well as dogs that are overweight and have a lack of fitness.
It's important to remember that dogs have very limited sweating capacity as they mostly sweat through the glands in their paws and mostly regulate their body temperature through panting. Make sure your dog has access to plenty of fresh, clean water and cool, shaded areas. Other safety tips to keep your dog cool can be found here and here.
Courtesy: NOAA
Be sure as temperatures rise later this week and into the rest of August that you take precautions to protect yourself and your pets from dangerous heat!