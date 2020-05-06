We are getting the final say from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Dorian, which lived August 24 - September 7, 2019. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the northwestern Bahamas in modern records, and the National Hurricane Center has now published a full report on it.
Hurricanes are tracked and studied while they are alive, but they continue to be studied afterward. We often learn new things about the hurricane when it is studied after the immediate threat of danger has passed. That also gives scientists a chance to verify all the data that's coming in because not every wind report you read on Twitter is real.
At peak intensity in the Bahamas, Dorian had 160 knot winds and reached a minimum central pressure of 910 mb. That is faster than 184 mph and definitely makes Dorian a category 5 hurricane. By that pressure reading, Dorian is tied as the 11th strongest hurricane in the Atlantic. By wind speed it is tied for second place. The report mentions there was an observation of 909 mb by a man visiting Marsh Harbor, but they have been unable to verify that information. Remember Dorian devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama and eventually made landfall in Canada, too. Believe it or not, Dorian did not set any records for distance traveled or being the longest-lived.
Image Credit: NOAA/NHC
It's easy to verify the storm surge was 6-7 feet in the Bahamas, but there were a couple reports sent in from Grand Bahama island that the storm surge was as high as 20 feet! This report was published because the scientists have now had a chance to review all the data that came in, but that does not mean they are done studying Dorian. We may get additional updates that they were able to verify some new pieces of information like storm surge or central pressure.
The Health Minister for the Bahamas estimates more than 200 people lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Dorian, but more than 200 are still unaccounted for. 75% of the homes on Abaco were damaged by the hurricane, and 29,500 people were left homeless and/or jobless, according to this report from the National Hurricane Center.
You may remember the hurricane slowed to a crawl and nearly stopped moving briefly over the Bahamas. As a result 22.84 inches of rain were dumped on Hope Town in the Bahamas, though most other locations impacted by the hurricane did not see as much rainfall. As a result of Dorian, 21 tornados formed in the United States, focused in North and South Carolinas. The damage estimate in the Bahamas was 3.4 billion U.S. dollars, and in the United States the damage estimate was $1.6 billion.
Another interesting point to come out of this report is that all the computer models we use to assist in forecasting hurricanes completely underestimated the strength of this monster. The image below shows you the actual intensity of the hurricane with the white line at the top. All the colored lines below it are the models predicting how strong it would be.
Image Credit: NOAA/NHC
If you're interested in reading the full paper, you can find it here.