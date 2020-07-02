The heat is on! So far in 2020, we have had 9 days in the 90s. Typically, we seen an average of 37 days in the 90s. This means we have a lot more 90 degree days in our future...and many will be happening in the next week! Temperatures reached the low 90s today and we will remain in the low 90s through the holiday weekend. Storm chances will be very small during this time as well.
Dew points have fallen in the last several hours, making it feel not as uncomfortable outside. Late this morning, the dew point was in the low 70s at the airport. It is now at 66 degrees, which is still considered humid/steamy, but a nice and noticeable decrease. Dew points will remain in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend, which will make it feel muggy outside, but not as miserable as the last few days.
Even though it will not be *as humid*, the dew points are still high enough to make it feel even warmer than it actually is outside. The heat index values (feels like temps) through the weekend and into next week will likely be in the mid to even upper 90s!
Is there any relief from the heat in sight?
If you are not a fan of the heat and humidity, it looks like both will "stick" around for some time. When looking at various computer models and the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook (which covers July 8th-12th) there is a strong signal for continued above average temperatures. Average temps for this time-frame are in the upper 80s (88-89 degrees). Therefore, it appears as though temperatures in the 90s will be the name of the game for most days until at least mid month!