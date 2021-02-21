February has been a very active and cold month! In fact, yesterday was the first time we were warmer than freezing since February 9th (at the Muhammad Ali International Airport)! That means we had nearly two weeks of temperatures below 32 degrees!
Temperatures will climb another ten degrees or so today. We will have a nice southerly wind that will help increase our temperatures into the mid 40s to even low 50s! Winds will become breezy throughout the day. Expect gusts of 20-30 mph by this evening.
Winds and clouds will also be increasing ahead of our next system. This cold front will bring mainly chilly rain to the area tonight and early tomorrow.
The higher temperatures and chilly rain will cause a lot of our snowpack to melt. This tweet from the National Weather Service in Nashville made me laugh - and it is true! Hannah Strong's blog from Saturday evening covers tonight's rain potential well. You can check that out here.
Frosty is about to lose some major poundage today (it's mostly water weight anyway).— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 21, 2021
The front will drop our temperatures briefly on Monday, but the mercury climbs even higher during the middle of this week! Mid-50s to nearly 60 degrees will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday! We will continue to see yo-yo temperatures this week, but the dips will not be as dramatic as the last few weeks.
The Climate Prediction Center has a signal for warmer than average temperatures for the end of February and into early March. This is the 8-14 day outlook. From February 28th - March 6th, there is a 40-50% chance for above normal temperatures. Remember this is forecasting the bulk average for those days and suggest they will feature more temperatures in the 50s/60s rather than the 20s and 30s.
Remember: Winter is not over yet! The warming temperatures are nice, but there is still plenty of time for more cold and snow.