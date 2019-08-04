Do you remember in February when the Ohio River flooded in Kentuckiana? We weren't the only ones experiencing river flooding. Many stretches of the Mississippi River also flooded during this time, but some spots are just now coming out of flood stage.
On July 28, according to the New Orleans/Baton Rouge National Weather Service office, the Mississippi River had been in flood stage at Red River Landing (about 45 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, LA) for 213 days. The flooding started last year on December 28. You can click here to see more from the NWS about Mississippi River flooding in Louisiana. The image below from NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge describes just how unusual this flooding has been in this area.
The Mississippi River gauge at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rose above flood stage on January 6th of this year and is still in flood stage. It last crested in mid-March, but has not fallen out of flood stage in that time. It is expected to drop out of flood stage any day now, but has been flooded for more than 200 days as well. The old record for longest duration flood in Baton Rouge was the Great Flood in 1927 when the river was flooded for 135 days. This year has completely shattered that record. Since we are comparing records to the Great Flood of 1927 the National Weather Service notes, "Federal Flood Controls were erected as a Result of the Flood Control Act of 1928. Flood events prior to the Great 1927 Flood were much longer in duration, at times as long as 6 months."
It's not just Louisiana experience record-breaking flooding. Stretches of the Mississippi River through Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois, and even in to Iowa are just now dropping out of flood stage having been flooded since late February or early March, depending on the location. In Natchez, Mississippi, the river has been flooded since mid-February and is expected to drop out of flood stage any day now but has not done son in the last five months. The National Weather Service office in St. Louis, Missouri, tweeted on July 20th that the Mississippi River there finally dropped out of flood stage for the first time in more than four months.
St. Louis fell below flood stage this morning for the first time since March 16, 2019, 127 days ago! In 1993 St. Louis was consecutively above flood stage for 104 days from June 26-October 7, but spent 150 days total above flood stage. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/EU1V0XiS9t— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 20, 2019