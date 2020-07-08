HOT HOT HOT!
We are in the midst of heat wave! Highs today will be in the mid 90s and heat index values will be in the low triple digits! Expect "feels like" temperatures of 100 to 103 through the end of the work week. The highest values are expected along and west of Interstate 65.
WHY:
It will feel so much warmer than it actually is because of the high heat combined with sticky dew points in the low to mid 70s. When dew points are 70 degrees or above, it feels like a jungle outside and is uncomfortable for many people. High dew points actually make it harder for you to cool down because it slows the evaporation of sweat and sweating is our body's natural cooling system.
TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF:
Drink plenty of water if outdoors for prolonged periods each afternoon. Also, wear light, loose clothing, take breaks if possible, and wear sun screen. Always check the backseat for kids!
ANY RELIEF?
A few spots may experience temporary relief from pop-up storms. These will be hit or miss storms though, so many locations will remain bone dry. However, by the weekend, dew points look to drop *slightly*. Our next system on Friday will bring a higher chance for showers and storms and drop the humidity a touch. Dew points are expected to dip into the mid/upper 60s. That is still steamy, but not *as* humid!
However, we need to get used to the heat. Not only is it the middle of summer, but it appears that a pattern of dry weather and even hotter temperatures will get going by the middle and end of next week. Air temperatures (not the feels like) could potentially reach the upper 90s to low triple digits. This is dependent on how our next systems evolve, but it is worth noting we will likely see a continuation of above average temperatures well into the month of July. Below is the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook. This covers through July 21st and shows a strong signal for above average temperatures to continue through that time.