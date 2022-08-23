Black holes are pretty scary when you think about what exactly they are and the sheer size and power they hold in outer space. What do you think one sounds like?
Do you think it sounds harmonious, creepy, eerie? Well, all of those would be correct.
NASA's Exoplanets team, posted a fascinating, yet creepy audio clip this past Sunday of sound waves coming from an actual black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster.
The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022
Back in May, NASA stated that "astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note – one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C. Now a new sonification brings more notes to this black hole sound machine."
In this new sonification of Perseus, the sound waves astronomers previously identified were extracted and made audible for the first time. The sound waves were extracted in radial directions, that is, outwards from the center. The signals were then resynthesized into the range of human hearing by scaling them upward by 57 and 58 octaves above their true pitch.
Back in May of this year, NASA also released another sonification of Perseus:
So, what do you think? Are the sounds of a black hole scary or beautiful? Maybe both?