This time of the year can be tough! Daylight saving time has ended and we are losing daylight rapidly as we near the start of winter! On November 10th, we have jsut over 10 hours of daylight (10 hours and 15 minutes to be exact). It will continue to decrease until the shortest day of the year. On December 21st, we will only have 9 hours and 30 minutes of daylight in Louisville.
But could you imagine having no daylight AT ALL?! There are two towns specifically that will not see the sun for the rest of the YEAR.
Longyearbyen, Svalbard - Norway
Longyearbyen in Norway is the world's Northernmost settlement with over 1,000 people. Due to how far North they are on Earth, and the Earth's axis tilt during the late months, this town just saw their last sunset of the YEAR!
Technically, Longyearbyen hasn't had an official "sunset" above 0 degrees (the horizon) since October 26th when the sun rose at 12:26pm and set at 12:54pm. Since then, the sun has been below the horizon every single day.
That being said, now that the sun is -6 degrees below the horizon, Longyearbyen is about to go into what is called polar night. This is when the town literally will be in complete darkness all the way until late January!
This is Longyerbyen at 1PM local time in early January!
Image courtesy: Rolf Stange
Here's a video explaining more and showing you what it looks like at noon during polar night:
Although it will be dark 24/7 here for the rest of the year, the Northern Lights are visible much of the time, and all of the time since it is always dark.
Longyearbyen will not see the sun again until March 2022!
Utqiaġvik, AK
Longyearbyen isn't the only town in the world that experiences Polar Night. It is also the United State's northernmost town. In the US, the town of Utqiaġvik, Alaska experiences the same thing! November 18th of this year will be the last time this town sees the sun for the year, as it rises at 12:46pm and sets at 1:37pm!
Image Courtesy: NYPost
Utqiaġvik will not see the sun rise again after November 18th until January 22nd, 2022!
It is known that some Alaskans in Utqiaġvik will take Vitamin D supplements or rely on having their own artificial light that will mimic daylight.
Technically however, Utqiaġvik will not have complete darkness like Longyearbyen because the sun is still technically higher than -6 degrees below the horizon. It's not really much sun, but there will still be at least some amount of light to see around unlike in Norway.
Here's some more info on Utqiaġvik from the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, AK.
Why Does This Happen?
The occurrence takes place each winter because of the tilt of the Earth's axis. This is not the only town in Alaska to experience this phenomenon, but it is the first on the polar night location list because of how far north it is.
According to Alaska Centers, studies have shown some interesting effects of midnight sun during the summer, including benefits to fish and farming. Parts of Alaska are famous for their production of gigantic vegetables! So while it is probably difficult to have nearly two months of darkness, it pays off in the summer.