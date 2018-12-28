We are less than a week away from the end of the year and only 0.75" short of the wettest year on record. With each new computer model update and round of information that comes in, it looks more likely we will break that record on New Year's Eve.
The record for wettest year ever is 68.02" and we have now seen 67.28" (as of Friday morning). Long-range models continue to show 1.5"-2.0" of rain on Monday with the arrival of a new weather system. This addition on the very last day of the year could be the one to put us over that record.
A low pressure ushers Gulf moisture into Kentuckiana Monday, so rain looks likely for most of the day. The associated cold front will surge through late in the day. Rain will start around midnight Monday morning.
The rain will be heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms will be possible along the cold front. The wind will also pick up as the low pressure moves closer and closer to our area Monday.
It will be VERY close, but rain looks like it might end in Louisville around 11 PM and closer to 1 AM Tuesday farther east. Don't bet on that quite yet because we expect the placement of this low to change a bit in the next day or two, but your NYE party will definitely be fighting rain earlier in the evening.
Flash flooding will be possible, but the greater concern will be river flooding. River and stream basins are already full or near-full, so there's nowhere to put this new water falling Monday.