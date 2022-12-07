The last few days across the Ohio Valley have brought rain, gloomy conditions, and a wide range of temperatures. We have desperately needed several days of good rain to help alleviate the ongoing drought conditions in our area. Below is the current Drought Monitor, but this will be updated by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday morning.
It looks like Louisville has measured 0.64" of rain this week, and we had 0.20" to start December. When you look at the total rainfall through the end of November, Louisville had measured 39.76" of rain. Average rainfall would be 44.21" through that same period, so at the end of November, Louisville was 4.45" of rain below normal. The graph below shows where our rainfall this year has stacked up compared to that "normal," to the wettest year on record, and to the driest year on record.
We are in for more rain Thursday - read Bryce's blog post here to get more information about that! The rain this week likely won't be enough to erase the drought, but it should be enough to prevent it from getting worse.