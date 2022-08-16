For the third year in a row, it is likely that a La-Nina will continue this winter according to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. The chance that La Nina will continue into early winter is over 70% as of now. If this were to occur, it would be only the third time in NOAA's 73-year record! ENSO (El Niño/Southern Oscillation, the whole La Niña and El Niño system) has the greatest influence on weather and climate during the Northern Hemisphere cold season, so forecasters pay especially close attention when it looks like ENSO will be active in the winter.

La Niña is present when the sea surface temperature in the east-central Pacific Ocean is at least 0.5 °C (0.9 °F) cooler than the long-term average, along with evidence of a stronger atmospheric circulation above the equatorial Pacific. In July, the sea surface temperature in the Niño-3.4 region of the tropical Pacific, our primary monitoring region, was 0.7 °C cooler than average (average = 1991–2020) according to the ERSSTv5 dataset. This makes 21 of the past 24 months with a deviation from average below -0.5 °C.

montly sst noaa.jpg
Three-year history of sea surface temperatures in the Niño-3.4 region of the tropical Pacific for the 8 existing double-dip La Niña events (gray lines) and the current event (purple line). Of all the previous 7 events, 2 went on to La Niña in their third year (below the blue dashed line), 2 went on to be at or near El Niño levels (above the red dashed line) and three were neutral. Graph is based on monthly Niño-3.4 index data from CPC using ERSSTv5. Created by Michelle L’Heureux. Credit: NOAA

The overall synopsis from NOAA's CPC is that a La Nina chances will gradually decrease from 86% in the coming season to a 60% during December-February 2022-2023.

"This upwelling Kelvin wave will provide a source of cooler water to the surface over the next couple of months, which in turn provides increased confidence to the short-term La Niña forecast. With most of our computer models predicting La Niña will last into the winter, forecaster probabilities are fairly confident through December–February" says NOAA.

noaa enso.jpg
NOAA Climate Prediction Center forecast for each of the three possible ENSO categories for the next 8 overlapping 3-month seasons. Blue bars show the chances of La Niña, gray bars the chances for neutral, and red bars the chances for El Niño. Graph by Michelle L'Heureux. Credi: NOAA

"Several models are predicting that La Niña will transition to neutral in January–March, and the forecast team provides even chances (47%) for either outcome (La Niña or neutral). It would be pretty rare for the event to terminate so early in the year. If La Niña does decay to neutral in January–March 2023, it would be only the 4th time in the 24 La Niña winters we have on record." says NOAA.

What does this mean for us? 

In the lower and middle Ohio Valley, La Niña tends to increase our chances of wetter and warmer than normal conditions. However, it is very important to remember that La Niña is just one player on the vast team of factors that combine to produce our weather. We are also looking extremely far out into the future so please don't invest too much in these seasonal outlooks.  

Below is a map of the typical effect La Niña has on the November-March temperatures in the United States. The yellow and orange colors indicate areas where temperatures often average warmer than normal during a La Niña winter:

composite temp anomolies.PNG
 Here is a map showing the typical effect La Niña has on November-March precipitation. The blue and green colors in the Ohio Valley indicate a tendency toward wetter than normal conditions:
composite precip anomoilies.PNG
 

