Rewind the clocks by 5 years to March 2015. If you lived in Kentuckiana...do you remember what you were dealing with today?! Here's a picture to remind you!
The Ohio Valley was SLAMMED with a historic snow storm. It started early Wednesday, March 4th and lasted into Thursday, March 5th. This storm on March hit northern Kentucky particularly hard.
It came in two waves, one containing heavy rainfall which caused minor flooding of area rivers. The precipitation slowly transitioned from rain, to a brief period of sleet, to all snow beginning as early as late Wednesday morning over southern Indiana. This heavy snowfall then pushed southeast, sitting over portions of northern and central Kentucky through much of the overnight hours. Heavy banding of snowfall occurred during this timeframe, with even some unofficial reports of thundersnow. This band sitting in the same locations through the overnight hours caused some amounts in the 18-24 inch range!
Below is a radar image, showing the persistent snow banding that set up across much of central Kentucky and southern Indiana during the evening and overnight hours
It resulted in school closings for several days and 300-plus cars were stranded during the storm on the interstate. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the snow just couldn't be cleaned up fast enough after crashes at the start of the snowfall. The last car wasn't moved until March 6th.