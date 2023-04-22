Today is the day! Happy Thunder! Now, a LOT of us have plans to head outdoors today with most of those heading down toward waterfront park and some just on the Indiana side across the river. With hundreds of thousands of people heading outdoors, the forecast will be important to say the least.
The forecast isn't only important for us here on the ground, but also up in the air where the planes will be doing their tricks and flyovers.
We've seen more sunshine to start off the day and through a good portion of the morning as the cold front from last night continues to push across our area and pull most of the rain out of the area as well.
With that being said, by the time we roll around to the start of the air show at 3PM, expect more clouds to roll back into the area.
Scattered cloud cover continues to push across the area during the air show, but what you don't see is much green on advancetrak. Most of the rain will stay to our East this afternoon and will leave us only with a small light shower/drizzle chance at times during the airshow.
However, cloud cover can also greatly impact the air show due to how high the clouds are in the sky. You may hear us refer to this as the height of the cloud deck or ceiling height. The air show has specific guidelines on how high the ceiling has to be in the atmosphere for certain planes to do certain maneuvers.
In order to even have an airshow, the ceiling heights must be at least 1,000ft. That's not a problem today. For a "flat" airshow with no vertical movement, the ceiling would need to be around 3,000ft. Luckily enough for us, our ceiling during the air show should be around 5,000ft, and should allow for some vertical maneuvers with the aircraft.
Now, let's talk about fireworks. Fireworks start around 9:30pm tonight. Clouds will begin to break apart through sunset and into the fireworks time. Temperatures will be dropping back into the upper 40s and low 50s by the time the sky starts to boom.
Another thing you may be wondering is where will the smoke be moving once the fireworks start and once they're over. Our winds will be mostly out of the WNW during firework time, which means the smoke will blow to the Kentucky side of the river, and down to the East a little. So for example, toward the Lynn Family Stadium area.
Get out and enjoy Thunder over Louisville today!