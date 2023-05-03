Here we go again, another day and more small updates to the forecast with many more to come as better data starts to roll in over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Thurby
Thursday looks like a great day to be out at the track. High pressure will still continue to have control over the skies as it will help keep us dry, but will also help us warm up a little more as well compared to the last few days. With that being said, it is still going to be a fairly chilly morning with lows in Louisville being in the low 40s. Outside the city and in some more rural areas could see some patchy frost by morning time.
The afternoon will likely have some Cumulus clouds pop up and roll through, but those won't have any rain to come along with them. Temperatures in the afternoon should end up around 70 or so for the high. The more clouds that pop up during the afternoon, the more limited those temperatures will end up being.
Oaks
Then we get to the complicated days of the forecast and wouldn't you know it happens to be through Oaks and Derby. Models are still not fully in agreement with rain moving in on Friday in terms of timing or even coverage fully.
What is being fairly consistent timing wise is that the rain should hold off til mid afternoon or maybe even later. It really depends on what model data you look at, but the general consensus is that it will hold off until mid afternoon or even early evening.
Rain is expect to be in or very close to the area as the low passes by late on Friday and overnight into early Saturday morning.
A couple models have that low pressure missing us down to the Southwest and the rain barely clipping our area, but it is still worth putting a decent rain chance on Friday afternoon before more hi-resolution data starts to roll in tomorrow.
Derby
Derby day has a couple changes to it, but nothing major as of right now. The showers overnight still look to be lingering into part of Derby morning as temperatures flatline in the low 50s to start us off.
Some data has the rain sticking around a little longer, while most have it exiting fairly early in the morning. Most data also has the cloud cover sticking around most of the day and afternoon as well. Not to say it could be overcast, but low stratus clouds are still looking to be likely for most of the day on Derby.
Cloud cover and any lingering showers are going to be a HUGE factor on what the temperatures will look like on Derby day. You'll notice here the GFS model which has a lot of clouds and even showers sticking around for part of Derby day is a LOT different than the European model which has us completely dry on Derby. This is why this is such a complicated forecast.