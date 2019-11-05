Now that we've gotten through our first cold front of the week, it's time to turn our attention to the second one. Thursday's cold front will bring more rain and colder air than what we experienced today.
Let's work from the top of the atmosphere back down to the ground to see what is creating this chance for rain. The image below is the jet stream in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. There is a jet streak northeast of here increasing our wind speed a bit, but remember this is not the wind we will feel at the surface. This increase in speed does provide power to our surface-based system and lift in the atmosphere to allow rain.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere we look at vorticity, specifically vorticity advection. With the very bright colors next to the dark colors in our region on the map below, we will have positive vorticity advection which also promotes rising motion in the atmosphere.
The lower level winds are not impressive, so we won't spend time on those here. This system is driven by the upper levels impacting these surface features. Rain will begin late Thursday as just some scattered light rain moving in from the west.
By Thursday morning, a small center of low pressure moves along the cold front to provide more energy and forcing. The rain will become more widespread as a result, with some pockets of heavier showers developing.
There has been talk about a snow mixing in with the rain in southern Indiana, but that is looking less and less likely. We lose all the good moisture as the cold air moves in, so the better chance for something like that will be in central Indiana. Notice on the map below, temperatures are still in the fourties as the heavier rain falls. While the rain will be cold, that's a little too warm to get snow at the surface. A few stray snowflakes or sleet pellets in our northern counties is not impossible, but most of you won't see that.
The rain will move out Thursday evening at the coldest air moves in. In Kentucky rain totals should be near one inch, but those numbers will be slightly lower in Indiana where you are more likely to see between 0.50"-1.00" of rain.