Did you see a bright light in the sky Thursday morning? We got several reports that around 6:15 people around Louisville saw a meteor flash through the morning sky. Check out this video from Craig Stull!
We have video of this morning’s fireball meteor!! This occurred at 6:13 am and you can see the fireball meteor fly over the tree on the left! Thanks to Craig Stull for sending me this video. pic.twitter.com/eLKs2FxDfG— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) September 2, 2021
While there are currently no active major meteor showers, the American Meteor Society mentions that the northern hemisphere has higher rates right now of seeing sporadic meteors. The last big shower was the Perseids, but those usually wind down at the end of August. Activity from the Orionid shower will start to pick up at the end of this month. While we are technically in between these two bigger shows, it is clearly possible to spot a shooting star! Interestingly, there are no reports of this meteor on the AMS website. Next time you see a shooting star, you can report it to them to help track this activity that happens outside the normal showers.