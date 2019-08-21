According to the United States Drought Monitor, our area is still Abnormally Dry - the first category in a drought. We need a good soaking rain, and we have the potential for moments of heavy rain Thursday.
This drought monitor is updated every Thursday but only takes into account rain before 8 AM Tuesday. That means the rain from our storms Tuesday night won't be factored into the drought monitor until next week. There is unlikely to be much change this week, but hopefully we will see progress by next weeks update.
The Weather Prediction Center puts our area under a Marginal Risk of heavy rain Thursday. That's the lowest category but illustrates the potential exists for quick, heavy bursts of rain. That rain will be categorized by rounds throughout the day Thursday.
A few spotty showers and storms will be possible during the late morning, leftover from a decaying system to our west.
The better chance to see a good downpour will be from afternoon storms, but they will be spotty. That means not everyone will see a good thunderstorm in this batch.
Those spotty storms give us a feast or famine scenario for rain totals. Some places could see more than one inch of rain Thursday, but other locations will be closer to one quarter of an inch. That wide variety is illustrated on the map below.