Thursday Rain: Timing, Amounts, and Impacts
After another gray and drizzly day, we desperately look into the forecast for anything to change this pattern. That change comes Thursday. A low pressure system, with a cold front and a warm front, will move through the Ohio Valley. That will also have implications for the weekend system everyone has their eyes on.
The low will bring rain to our area Thursday morning. It is possible some of this will start as light snow or sleet in southern Indiana as evaporative cooling drops the air temperature where the precip is falling, but many of you start with just plain rain.
That rain becomes more widespread through the morning Thursday as the warm front lifts north through Kentuckiana. It won't rain on you all day, but you will see rain on radar somewhere in our area most of the day.
The cold front comes through later Thursday evening. As it does it allows drier and cooler air to flow in behind it. That's important when we look ahead to the weekend system. Low temperatures will stay in the 30s Friday after this cold front passes, but high temperatures won't climb as far Friday as they did Thursday. It's a brief and less-dramatic cool-down when you compare it with what comes next week, but it is significant considering more wet weather follows it.
We could still see a few showers after midnight Friday morning and drizzle will linger through most of the morning. By Friday afternoon we should dry out and have a brief break from the wet weather.
That break doesn't last long. Saturday our rain chances climb again as another low pressure system approaches. We will unpack that system in detail Wednesday on the WDRB Weather Blog.
Rain totals from this will not be high. Most of you should see less than a quarter of an inch of rain. Heavy rain arrives Saturday with the potential for flooding, so let's hope for less rain here to put us in the best position to receive all the rain coming in over the weekend.