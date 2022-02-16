The next couple of days, today included are not great hair days. Today feels really nice out there, but the wind does cause some havoc for your Wednesday afternoon before we get to the main event on Thursday.
A Wind Advisory is still in effect through the rest of the afternoon and through 7PM tonight. Keep in mind, another one will go into effect starting at 7AM on Thursday as well.
Expect wind gusts this afternoon to approach and in some area topple over 40mph through the afternoon. Be sure to strap down or bring inside any loose items you may have on your porch or deck including outdoor furniture, and empty trash cans if it is trash day today or Thursday.
As mentioned though, the good news is that temperatures are at least well-above average and definitely more Spring-like. Even with the cloud cover this afternoon temperatures still rise into the mid to upper 60s across the area.
Thursday Storms
Thursday is going to be a mess. Both in terms of rainfall, storm potential, and especially strong winds.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us into the Slight (2/5), risk for organized severe storms throughout Thursday and into the evening hours. This covers pretty much the entire viewing area.
Timing
Before we talk about the impacts, let's go through the timing. Rain and storms begin to arrive in our area starting tomorrow morning. This won't be necessarily what we call a "stratiform" or a constant, all-day, same-intensity type of rain. However, this will more come in waves of light to moderate to very heavy rainfall at times throughout the day.
Heading into the afternoon it'll be more of the same with very heavy rainfall at times, very strong wind gusts, and some lightning possible as well.
Along the actual front will be the heaviest rain. Luckily for us, the showers that develop out in front of the main line will help to limit how strong the storms along the actual front can become.
By Friday morning, temperatures have crashed so far and so fast that some snow flurries on the back side are possible very early in the morning time, but won't amount to anything considering mot, if not all the moisture is gone and the surface would still be too warm for anything to stick.
Severe Potential
As shown already, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us to their Slight risk for severe storms. This will be mainly due to the impact the wind gusts could have on our area throughout Thursday.
We have ample wind energy further up in the atmosphere to get these storms going. On this map, which is around a mile above the surface, we typically look for at least 40mph winds to help sustain storms and allow them to gain strength. Obviously, we are well above that threshold as there is a lot of wind energy with this set-up.
That is a big reason why we can expect such strong wind gusts across the area throughout Thursday. Winds will likely be strong than they are/were today, with wind gusts over 50mph likely through the day.
That is going to be our main threat is the damaging wind gusts. What is really holding this system back from reaching its full potential is the fact that there will not be much storm energy available for these storms to get stronger. CAPE, or instability values, are very low heading into Thursday afternoon and does not support widespread organized severe weather.