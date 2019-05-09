A strong cold front is approaching Kentuckiana. A few showers rolled through this morning and now additional showers and storms are developing ahead of the front. After summer like temperatures this week, the cold front will lower our temperatures as we head into the weekend.
There is a marginal threat for severe weather issued from the Storm Prediction Center. This is a level 1 out of 5. The much greater threat for severe weather is well to to the south in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas. While we *could* see some stronger storms, our ingredients are not overwhelming and therefore the potential for severe is low. There could be some gusty winds and heavy rain at times. The heavy rain could make driving difficult.
While many of us have a decent shot of seeing some wet weather, showers and storms will still be scattered this afternoon and evening. This means they will be occurring on and off and happening in various locations rather than widespread across all of Kentuckiana.
Notice that showers and isolated storms continue into this evening.
Showers will begin to taper off late tonight. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than this morning, in the low 60s.
A few showers look to linger in the morning, but these will be very isolated. Most of Friday looks to be dry.
Marc and Rick will have more information about these storms on WDRB News this evening. We have more rain in the forecast as we head into the weekend. They will also be discussing that this evening and impacts to any plans you may have this weekend!