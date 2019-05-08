A picture is worth a thousand words - at least that's how the expression goes. On Saturday we first told you strong to severe storms would be possible on Thursday and showed you the convective outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. This gif shows how those maps have changed from Sunday through Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday afternoon the Slight risk was expanded again to include most of our area. In this post we will walk through the timing of two waves of storms and the ingredients involved in making some of those storms stronger than others.
TIMING
As mentioned this will come in two waves. The first storm chance arrives around daybreak Thursday morning. CAPE in this morning wave will be less than 1000 J/kg, realistically only a couple hundred. CAPE isn't everything; we will discuss more ingredients below.
The length of this first wave is what will make a difference with the second. If it's just a quickly line of rain and weak thunderstorms, we will have time to build instability again into the afternoon when the next wave arrives. If it rains all morning, we lose that chance. The second wave comes during the afternoon.
Along the actual cold front, we only expect some light shower activity. There won't be much energy left in the atmosphere for the storms to work with after two earlier waves of rain and thunderstorms. The cold front moves through Friday morning, so we hold a shower chance through early Friday.
INGREDIENTS & THREATS
CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) helps gauge how much energy the atmosphere will have to work with as the storms move through. The model shown below shows notoriously high values but is currently handling the timing best. That's important because timing between the two waves is the whole ballgame with this severe weather chance, so that's why I'm using this particular model even though I think the CAPE values are a bit high. This also tells us hail will be possible in these storms.
There is both speed and directional sheer present in the wind profile as these storms move through. That leaves the threat of an isolated tornado possible but not the main threat of the day. That also means damaging wind gusts will be possible, and strong wind is the primary threat of the day.
When you look at the atmospheric profile going from Thursday morning through Thursday evening, you can clearly see where the atmosphere has a chance to destabilize. The first frame of the gif is saturated; that's the morning wave of rain mentioned above. The last frame is again fully saturated, showing the effects of the second wave of rain. The two frames in the middle show a layer of dry air moving into the middle levels of the atmosphere above us and that helping create a small inversion at the surface.
SUMMARY
Severe storms are possible Thursday if the early wave is small, weak, and moves through quickly. If it rains most of the morning, it will be tough to create an atmosphere where strong storms can survive by afternoon. Widespread severe storms across the entire area are unlikely; the strongest storms will be southwest of our area. The stronger storms for us will come in the second wave Thursday afternoon.